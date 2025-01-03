New twist in the Sh700 million Canada-Finland Scholarship scandal as parents rope in CJ MARTHA KOOME – Look!

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Uasin Gishu parents are now demanding Chief Justice Martha Koome to take charge of the Sh700 million Finland-Canada Scholarship Program scandal and expedite the process of justice.
The Finland-Canada
scandal left more than 300 students stranded after their parents lost
approximately Ksh749 million in what was promised to be a lucrative educational
scholarship in the two foreign countries.
Under the scheme, the County
Government of Uasin Gishu was to act as guarantors to students in an
arrangement with foreign universities and a local company, whereby families
paid into a trust fund account.
Expressing their frustrations,
the parents have revealed that it has been three years and they are yet to
receive justice.
They are worried that the
leaders want to drag the case in court so that eventually it can be rendered
redundant and they lose the money.
"We are decrying to Martha
Koome, please help us here in Uasin Gishu, mostly, even before a case is
recalled, they appeal it. When will we get the justice we deserve? Justice
delayed is justice denied," one of the parents decried.
Speaking during a press
conference with the media in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday, January 1, the
parents revealed that some of them have been taken ill due to the frustrations
tied to the money they lost.
According to the victims, they
are now facing challenges of repaying loans they had taken to finance their
children's promised travel for studies abroad.
The parents are now demanding
accountability and the immediate return of their hard-earned money, lamenting
the betrayal of trust by their leaders.
