New twist in the Sh700 million Canada-Finland Scholarship scandal as parents rope in CJ MARTHA KOOME – Look!





Friday, January 3, 2025 – Uasin Gishu parents are now demanding Chief Justice Martha Koome to take charge of the Sh700 million Finland-Canada Scholarship Program scandal and expedite the process of justice.

The Finland-Canada scandal left more than 300 students stranded after their parents lost approximately Ksh749 million in what was promised to be a lucrative educational scholarship in the two foreign countries.

Under the scheme, the County Government of Uasin Gishu was to act as guarantors to students in an arrangement with foreign universities and a local company, whereby families paid into a trust fund account.

Expressing their frustrations, the parents have revealed that it has been three years and they are yet to receive justice.

They are worried that the leaders want to drag the case in court so that eventually it can be rendered redundant and they lose the money.

"We are decrying to Martha Koome, please help us here in Uasin Gishu, mostly, even before a case is recalled, they appeal it. When will we get the justice we deserve? Justice delayed is justice denied," one of the parents decried.

Speaking during a press conference with the media in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday, January 1, the parents revealed that some of them have been taken ill due to the frustrations tied to the money they lost.

According to the victims, they are now facing challenges of repaying loans they had taken to finance their children's promised travel for studies abroad.

The parents are now demanding accountability and the immediate return of their hard-earned money, lamenting the betrayal of trust by their leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST