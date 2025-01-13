My work is to unite all Kenyans and I will never allow tribal-based politics in Kenya – RUTO vows.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has affirmed his commitment to ending tribal-based politics and fostering unity across the country.

Speaking during the official opening of the Lenana School Primary tuition block in Ng'ando, Dagoretti South, Nairobi, the Head of State called on all Kenyans to embrace unity and teamwork for prosperity.

President Ruto also handed over school uniforms to more than 2,500 learners at the school during the event.

"My work is to unite all Kenyans. There is no need to engage in hate and politics based on tribalism," said President Ruto.

The project was funded through his personal contribution.

Ruto is also funding the construction of 100 additional classrooms in various schools across Nairobi.

It includes State House Girls and Nairobi School, where he conducted an inspection on Sunday, January 12.

Some 20 classrooms are being constructed in each of the schools.

He noted that this is part of a wider plan to increase enrollment in the city schools.

In his address, Ruto also urged leaders to work for the unity of Kenyans, saying divisions based on tribe and religion have no room in modern-day Kenya.

He assured that he was committed to transforming the lives of Kenyans through initiatives that can uplift people's lives.

Ruto told off some leaders who he said are mere politicians about 2027, saying it is Kenyans who will have a final say on whether they have delivered or not.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o (Langata) and George Aladwa (Makadara) were also present.

