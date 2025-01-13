Tame your attack dogs before telling parents to discipline their children – GACHAGUA slams RUTO.

Monday, January 13, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over his remarks on the upbringing of children.
Gachagua, who spoke in Dandora,
Embakasi North Constituency, Nairobi, on Sunday, accused Ruto of overlooking the
influence of his allies' abusive language on children.
Gachagua's statement follows
Ruto's call for parents to embrace their parental responsibilities
Ruto said that most parents wait
for the government to take care of their children, neglecting their duties.
"While you criticise us for
not raising our children properly before you take the speck out of our eye,
remove the log on your own," Gachagua said.
"The leaders around you use
abusive language and are teaching it to our children."
He added that while Ruto has
blamed parents for failing to raise their children well, those around him were
setting a bad example.
"You are the president, and
I am telling you, leave the speck," Gachagua noted.
"You hang around those who
teach our children bad words, and that is how they learn."
The former second in command
also acknowledged parents' responsibility in improving how they raise their
children but insisted that the behaviour of the people close to the president
should also be addressed.
