MWANGI narrates how he was kidnapped, beaten, and left tied to a tree in the forest for two days.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Just a few days ago, protests erupted along the Nyeri-Nyahururu Highway after the mysterious disappearance of Simon Mwangi Githinji, popularly known as ‘Saimo’ within the community.

The incident saw dozens of agitated residents block the busy road for hours as they demanded answers.

Mwangi’s motorbike had been found abandoned near Solio Ranch, while his phone, strangely dry despite a heavy downpour, was recovered on the ranch grounds the following day, raising more questions than answers.

Now, Mwangi has come forward with a harrowing account of his disappearance, alleging that he was kidnapped, beaten, and left tied to a tree in the forest for two days.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Mwangi recounted how he was intercepted by five men in plain clothes who claimed to be security guards from Solio Ranch.

“They accused me of trespassing and forced me to follow them to the ranch office, but instead, they dragged me into the forest, beat me, tied me to a tree, and left me there,” Mwangi revealed.

He described how he spent two cold, terrifying nights, hearing the growls of wild animals nearby and fearing for his life.

The attackers, who Mwangi says were armed with batons, also stripped him of his possessions, taking Ksh 13,000 meant for his daughter’s school fees and leaving his family devastated.

His wife, Irene, said the family endured hours of uncertainty, only for Mwangi to be released after protests escalated, forcing his alleged captors to let him go.

Residents say this is not an isolated case.

According to Francis Wanjohi, a relative of Mwangi, “For years, locals have faced intimidation and harassment near the ranch. Even using public roads has become risky.

How can we continue living in fear in our own home?” Solio Ranch management, however, has denied any involvement.

In a statement, the ranch’s Security Manager, identified only as Mr. Omar, dismissed the claims, saying their guards had assisted in the search for Mwangi.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), which collaborates with the ranch on security matters, also stated that its officers were not involved.

The police, who locals accuse of being slow to act during the search, have launched forensic investigations into Mwangi’s phone records.

“We are investigating the phone’s movements and are committed to uncovering the truth,” Kieni West Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Ndegwa said.

Mwangi says he now lives in constant fear while his daughter remains out of school.





