Alarm raised over frequent burglaries at the exclusive Vipingo Ridge Estate - CS JOHO’s home was broken into last week.

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Police in Kilifi County are investigating a series of unusual burglaries at the prestigious Vipingo Ridge residences, a gated community renowned for its tight security measures.
The estate, home to high-profile individuals
in business and politics, has recently seen its reputation for safety called
into question.
Initial whispers of a
break-in at the residence of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho surfaced last
week, but authorities swiftly denied it.
However, another burglary
on Tuesday morning has drawn attention to security vulnerabilities within the
estate.
The latest incident was reported by a caretaker
while the homeowner was away in Belgium.
According to a police
report, burglars entered the house through unlocked sliding doors
and took off with items such as a smart TV, a heater, a blender, a duvet, and
other household goods.
The value of the stolen
items is still being assessed as investigations continue.
Despite the estate's advanced security measures, including a three-meter-high
perimeter wall, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and a highly trained security team,
these incidents have raised eyebrows among residents.
Some homeowners have
suggested that internal disputes within the estate's management may have played
a role.
A resident, speaking
anonymously, hinted at possible sabotage due to ongoing disagreements among
directors, which have reportedly led to management shake-ups and the
resignation of a key security manager.
Vipingo Ridge CEO Alex
Horsey acknowledged that three separate burglary cases have been reported
recently.
He described the incidents
as isolated and reassured residents that the estate remains safe.
"We have conducted a
comprehensive security review and strengthened our protocols to address any
potential risks," Horsey stated.
While one homeowner has
already recovered a missing item, the investigation into the remaining cases is
ongoing. Residents have called for swift action to prevent further incidents.
Vipingo Ridge is known for its
exclusivity, offering panoramic ocean views, a private beach club, and an
airstrip that ensures privacy for its wealthy residents. However, the recent
events have cast a shadow over the estate's image as a secure haven for the
elite.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments