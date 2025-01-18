Alarm raised over frequent burglaries at the exclusive Vipingo Ridge Estate - CS JOHO’s home was broken into last week.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Police in Kilifi County are investigating a series of unusual burglaries at the prestigious Vipingo Ridge residences, a gated community renowned for its tight security measures.

The estate, home to high-profile individuals in business and politics, has recently seen its reputation for safety called into question.

Initial whispers of a break-in at the residence of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho surfaced last week, but authorities swiftly denied it.

However, another burglary on Tuesday morning has drawn attention to security vulnerabilities within the estate.

The latest incident was reported by a caretaker while the homeowner was away in Belgium.

According to a police report, burglars entered the house through unlocked sliding doors and took off with items such as a smart TV, a heater, a blender, a duvet, and other household goods.

The value of the stolen items is still being assessed as investigations continue.

Despite the estate's advanced security measures, including a three-meter-high perimeter wall, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and a highly trained security team, these incidents have raised eyebrows among residents.

Some homeowners have suggested that internal disputes within the estate's management may have played a role.

A resident, speaking anonymously, hinted at possible sabotage due to ongoing disagreements among directors, which have reportedly led to management shake-ups and the resignation of a key security manager.

Vipingo Ridge CEO Alex Horsey acknowledged that three separate burglary cases have been reported recently.

He described the incidents as isolated and reassured residents that the estate remains safe.

"We have conducted a comprehensive security review and strengthened our protocols to address any potential risks," Horsey stated.

While one homeowner has already recovered a missing item, the investigation into the remaining cases is ongoing. Residents have called for swift action to prevent further incidents.

Vipingo Ridge is known for its exclusivity, offering panoramic ocean views, a private beach club, and an airstrip that ensures privacy for its wealthy residents. However, the recent events have cast a shadow over the estate's image as a secure haven for the elite.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.