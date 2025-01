Thursday, January 2, 2025 - A man from Murang’a is counting losses as the year begins after his car and house were razed down by a mysterious fire.

Reports indicate that the victim had attended a New Year mass with his family when the tragic incident happened.

Luckily, no one was injured.

His car and house were reduced to ashes, following the night inferno.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.