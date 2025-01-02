High Court deals RUTO a severe blow as it nullifies the appointment of UHURU’s cousin KUNGU MUIGAI









Thursday, January 2, 2025 – President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board over his appointments.

This follows the High Court's nullification of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, Captain Kungu Muigai's appointment as Chairperson of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council after barely a year in office

The High Court declared the appointment null and void, following a petition filed challenging the same.

This followed a petition filed by David Njoe Kithunka, who moved to court seeking orders to declare the appointment unlawful.

He argued that the then Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, had violated the law in appointing Muigai.

The petitioner claimed that Namwamba bypassed the Kenya Cultural Centre Council by appointing Muigai to the position, despite the law vesting the authority to make such appointments in the council.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the appointment be immediately revoked, terming it as invalid, null, and void.

Muigai was supposed to serve as a member of the council and chairperson until January 20, 2025, with the court's ruling however remaining silent on what would be the implication of him having served almost for the whole substantive term.

Muigai rose to the position following an appointment done on January 21, 2023, by Namwamba via a gazette notice.

Consequently, Justice Mugambi directed the Kenya Cultural Centre Council to elect its new chairperson per the law.

