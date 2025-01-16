Notorious Kikuyu Woman runs a multi-million jobs scam by promising job seekers opportunities abroad - She fabricates AI-generated employment and invitation letters (See her PHOTOs).

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Sources have come forward to expose a suspected fraudulent recruitment scheme tied to an agency that claims to offer international job opportunities in countries like Finland, Norway, Canada, and Australia.
According to those
familiar with the matter, the agency in question, Roval Vantage, under the
stewardship of one Lucy Gathecha, has reportedly been exploiting the hopes and
aspirations of many by fabricating AI-generated employment and invitation
letters.
These documents, presented as authentic, are
then used to solicit substantial sums from unsuspecting individuals, luring
them with promises of lucrative employment prospects abroad.
"Hello Nyakundi.
There is this self-proclaimed international recruitment agency called Roval
Vantage belonging to one LUCY GATHECHA. The lady purports to take people to
Finland, Norway, Canada, Australia, etc., and she absolutely has no knowledge
of immigration requirements in these countries.
She generates fake AI
invitation/employment letters and uses them to solicit funds. She has scammed
many unsuspecting Kenyans millions of their hard-earned money and still runs
the scam in Nairobi.
Kenyans should think twice
before engaging or doing business with the lady. You will lose your money.
Right now, she has been taken to court by many of her victims, trying to get
back their money, and she has also been reported to the authorities but no
action has been taken.
She has not even
registered her agency with the Employment Authority of Kenya, and the authority
should be aware of it. Her phone/WhatsApp number is +254 721 853299 and 0712
229 669. Her email is royalvantage@gmail.com. Run away from these scammers.
"Here is a typical scam message from the lady: 'Requirements of a typical Medical Exam for Canadian immigration.
-Review of past medical history.
-Physical examination
-Mental examination
-Medical assessment of records respecting the applicant
-Urinalysis – applicants age 5 and older
-Chest x-ray (posterior-anterior view) – applicants age 11 and older
-Syphilis – applicants age 15 and older
-HIV – applicants age 15 and older
- Neatly scanned -Passport
-Immigration Medical Health Report from the nearest level 5 or level 6 hospital
-ID -Birth Certificate I should receive them in one week's time.”
