Notorious Kikuyu Woman runs a multi-million jobs scam by promising job seekers opportunities abroad - She fabricates AI-generated employment and invitation letters (See her PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Sources have come forward to expose a suspected fraudulent recruitment scheme tied to an agency that claims to offer international job opportunities in countries like Finland, Norway, Canada, and Australia.

According to those familiar with the matter, the agency in question, Roval Vantage, under the stewardship of one Lucy Gathecha, has reportedly been exploiting the hopes and aspirations of many by fabricating AI-generated employment and invitation letters.

These documents, presented as authentic, are then used to solicit substantial sums from unsuspecting individuals, luring them with promises of lucrative employment prospects abroad.

"Hello Nyakundi. There is this self-proclaimed international recruitment agency called Roval Vantage belonging to one LUCY GATHECHA. The lady purports to take people to Finland, Norway, Canada, Australia, etc., and she absolutely has no knowledge of immigration requirements in these countries.

She generates fake AI invitation/employment letters and uses them to solicit funds. She has scammed many unsuspecting Kenyans millions of their hard-earned money and still runs the scam in Nairobi.

Kenyans should think twice before engaging or doing business with the lady. You will lose your money. Right now, she has been taken to court by many of her victims, trying to get back their money, and she has also been reported to the authorities but no action has been taken.

She has not even registered her agency with the Employment Authority of Kenya, and the authority should be aware of it. Her phone/WhatsApp number is +254 721 853299 and 0712 229 669. Her email is royalvantage@gmail.com. Run away from these scammers.

"Here is a typical scam message from the lady: 'Requirements of a typical Medical Exam for Canadian immigration.

-Review of past medical history.

-Physical examination

-Mental examination

-Medical assessment of records respecting the applicant

-Urinalysis – applicants age 5 and older

-Chest x-ray (posterior-anterior view) – applicants age 11 and older

-Syphilis – applicants age 15 and older

-HIV – applicants age 15 and older

- Neatly scanned -Passport

-Immigration Medical Health Report from the nearest level 5 or level 6 hospital

-ID -Birth Certificate I should receive them in one week's time.”







