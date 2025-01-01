More details emerge on BILLY MWANGI’s abduction as his distraught father breaks down in court – You won’t believe what he revealed





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – Gerald Mwangi Karicha, the father of abducted Billy Mwangi, revealed that a vehicle had been surveilling their neighborhood three days before his son’s abduction.

Speaking in court, the emotionally distraught father revealed that the vehicle in question was a white Toyota fielder car.

He noted that the vehicle used for the surveillance was also used in the abduction alongside a double cabin car on December 23.

Further, he asked the Court to help him find his son, noting that the disappearance of the son had caused pain to his family.

In particular, he narrated that his wife had collapsed severally owing to the agony of the unknown whereabouts of the son.

"My wife has collapsed several times. When I look here, I cannot see my son. I thought he was here. Seriously, who took my son and where is my son?" Karicha stated as he broke down.

"We have taken a lot of medicine for blood pressure. I have also developed high blood pressure. Where is my son?"

Mwangi and other Kenyans believed to have been abducted by security agencies have yet to be released despite court orders and public outcry from Kenyans.

