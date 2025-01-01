More details emerge on BILLY MWANGI’s abduction as his distraught father breaks down in court – You won’t believe what he revealed

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – Gerald Mwangi Karicha, the father of abducted Billy Mwangi, revealed that a vehicle had been surveilling their neighborhood three days before his son’s abduction.
Speaking in court, the
emotionally distraught father revealed that the vehicle in question was a white
Toyota fielder car.
He noted that the vehicle used
for the surveillance was also used in the abduction alongside a double cabin
car on December 23.
Further, he asked the Court to
help him find his son, noting that the disappearance of the son had caused pain
to his family.
In particular, he narrated that
his wife had collapsed severally owing to the agony of the unknown whereabouts
of the son.
"My wife has collapsed
several times. When I look here, I cannot see my son. I thought he was here.
Seriously, who took my son and where is my son?" Karicha stated as he
broke down.
"We have taken a lot of
medicine for blood pressure. I have also developed high blood pressure. Where
is my son?"
Mwangi and other Kenyans
believed to have been abducted by security agencies have yet to be released
despite court orders and public outcry from Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments