Did KINDIKI skip RUTO’s New Year’s party after being bullied and frustrated by FAROUK KIBET? – Shocking Details emerge!





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was conspicuously missing from the New Year celebration at Kisii State Lodge, graced by President William Ruto on Tuesday evening.

As per the country’s tradition, the President and Deputy President usher in the New Year together as a show of unity and to promote peace and cohesion.

However, Kindiki was notably absent on Tuesday evening, prompting many to question his whereabouts.

Word on the street is that Kindiki declined to accompany Ruto to Kisii State Lodge due to alleged mistreatment by the President’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet.

Sources said Kindiki has in the last few weeks been complaining of constant harassment and bullying by Farouk Kibet.

This is what a netizen wrote on X.

