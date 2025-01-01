Hamtanipimia hewa in 2025 – RUTO now warns protesters in his New Year message





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – President William Ruto has warned Kenyans not to dare him with protests this year.

This comes against the backdrop of protests over the increased abductions of Kenyans with divergent views by suspected State agencies.

Speaking during his New Year message to Kenyans, Ruto cautioned Kenyans who wish to exercise their constitutional rights of protest, saying every 'right has a limit.'

He warned that while the Constitution allows them to protest, they should not misuse this freedom and end up causing harm to others.

"It is crucial to remember that every freedom has its limits and that public safety and order must always supersede the desire for unchecked liberty. We must ensure that our pursuit of rights and freedoms does not compromise our collective or individual safety, nor should we allow criminals to exploit constitutional rights to harm and destroy others," Ruto warned.

According to Ruto, the freedom and liberty in the Constitution should not be misused and taken advantage of by criminals who aim to harm others.

Ruto's warning to protesters comes two days after activists led Kenyans in protesting against the ongoing abductions

During the protest that happened on Monday, 22 Kenyans, including activists, lawyers, and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, were arrested, they were later released on Ksh1,000 bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST