Hamtanipimia hewa in 2025 – RUTO now warns protesters in his New Year message

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – President William Ruto has warned Kenyans not to dare him with protests this year.
This comes against the backdrop
of protests over the increased abductions of Kenyans with divergent views by suspected State agencies.
Speaking during his New Year
message to Kenyans, Ruto cautioned Kenyans who wish to exercise their
constitutional rights of protest, saying every 'right has a limit.'
He warned that while the
Constitution allows them to protest, they should not misuse this freedom and
end up causing harm to others.
"It is crucial to remember
that every freedom has its limits and that public safety and order must always
supersede the desire for unchecked liberty. We must ensure that our pursuit of
rights and freedoms does not compromise our collective or individual safety,
nor should we allow criminals to exploit constitutional rights to harm and
destroy others," Ruto warned.
According to Ruto, the freedom
and liberty in the Constitution should not be misused and taken advantage of by
criminals who aim to harm others.
Ruto's warning to protesters comes two days after activists led Kenyans in protesting against the ongoing abductions
During the protest that
happened on Monday, 22 Kenyans, including activists, lawyers, and Busia Senator
Okiya Omtatah, were arrested, they were later released on Ksh1,000 bail.
