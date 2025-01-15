More clients speak out after being defrauded by city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO - Do business with him at your own risk.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Embattled car dealer Khalif Kairo is facing growing backlash as more dissatisfied customers come forward with complaints about his business practices.

One of the latest complaints surfaced on a Reddit thread where a customer recounted the details of his dealings with the businessman.

After an accident in August 2023, the man sought to purchase a new vehicle through the dealership.

By early September, he had identified the car and paid a deposit of 2.5 million shillings, with the balance due upon delivery in 45 days.

However, as October approached, rumours reportedly began circulating that Kairo had failed to deliver a Ksh 25 million shilling Range Rover to another customer, sparking doubts about the dealer’s ability to fulfill promises.

Despite the concerns, Kairo reassured the customer by showing proof of payment to suppliers in Japan, assuring that the car would be shipped by the end of the week.

While the car was eventually placed on a ship, it didn’t reach the port by the expected late October arrival date.

Instead, the car only reached port on December 21st.

Throughout this period, the customer remained patient, confident that Kairo had made the necessary payments to his suppliers and that clearing the vehicle at the port was the final step.

However, in a devastating turn of events, it was revealed that Kairo had failed to pay his suppliers in Japan, prompting them to threaten auctioning the vehicles to recover their money.

The matter is now in court.

This latest complaint is just one of many that have surfaced in recent months.

Other customers have similarly reported long delays and unmet promises, with some accusing Kairo of using their deposits to fund personal ventures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.