More clients speak out after being defrauded by city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO - Do business with him at your own risk.

Embattled car dealer Khalif Kairo is facing growing backlash as more dissatisfied customers come forward with complaints about his business practices.
One of the latest
complaints surfaced on a Reddit thread where a customer recounted the details
of his dealings with the businessman.
After an accident in
August 2023, the man sought to purchase a new vehicle through the dealership.
By early September, he had identified the car
and paid a deposit of 2.5 million shillings, with the balance due upon delivery
in 45 days.
However, as October
approached, rumours reportedly began circulating that Kairo had failed to
deliver a Ksh 25 million shilling Range Rover to another customer, sparking
doubts about the dealer’s ability to fulfill promises.
Despite the concerns,
Kairo reassured the customer by showing proof of payment to suppliers in Japan,
assuring that the car would be shipped by the end of the week.
While the car was
eventually placed on a ship, it didn’t reach the port by the expected late
October arrival date.
Instead, the car only
reached port on December 21st.
Throughout this period,
the customer remained patient, confident that Kairo had made the necessary
payments to his suppliers and that clearing the vehicle at the port was the
final step.
However, in a devastating
turn of events, it was revealed that Kairo had failed to pay his suppliers in
Japan, prompting them to threaten auctioning the vehicles to recover their
money.
The matter is now in
court.
This latest complaint is just one of many that
have surfaced in recent months.
Other customers have
similarly reported long delays and unmet promises, with some accusing Kairo of
using their deposits to fund personal ventures.

