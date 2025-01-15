He is a ‘woman beater’ and has three baby mamas whose kids he doesn’t take care of - TV47 anchor GACHAMBI NDERITU exposes city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo's dark secrets have been exposed by TV 47 anchor Gachambi Nderitu amid ongoing legal battles over allegations of defrauding clients.

According to Gachambi, Kairo is a notorious woman beater although he pretends to be a caring gentleman on social media.

He also has three children with different mothers, whom he does not support.

His current girlfriend Wavinya is pregnant and may soon struggle to raise their child single-handedly, given Kairo’s past.

The popular TV girl said Kairo deserves everything happening to him for subjecting innocent women to physical and mental torture.

“This was before I learnt how terrible of a person Kairo is. That woman beater with three baby mamas, allegedly, (whose kids he doesn't take care of) and a fourth on the way deserves everything happening to him” she tweeted.

