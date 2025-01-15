Mass resignations at Quickmart Supermarket Nyali branch as an insider spills the beans on the toxic work environment at the retail giant.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - In the latest of the never-ending wave of complaints against retail giant QuickMart, the company is once again facing allegations of mistreatment and harassment at one of its branches.

This time, it’s the Nyali branch, where employees have voiced serious concerns about the toxic environment created by the branch supervisor.



According to an employee who spoke out under the request of anonymity, workers are being subjected to verbal threats and intimidation, with some revealing that they are under pressure to quit, in what seems like an attempt to force them out in favour of new hires.



The emotional toll on the staff is palpable.



"Hi Nyakundi. I hope this message finds you well. I would like to bring to your attention some concerning behaviour happening at Quickmart's Nyali branch.

"Specifically, there has been ongoing harassment by the branch supervisor, Izza Juma.

"He has been treating staff poorly, creating a hostile work environment, and even pressuring employees to quit if they are dissatisfied so that he can replace them with other workers they've trained.

"A number of them have already quit and have been replaced with immediate effect. This has caused distress among the staff, many of whom have been subjected to verbal threats and intimidation.

"In addition, there are claims that employees have been mistreated to the point of having their time and efforts exploited without any regard for their well-being."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.