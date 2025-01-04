MCSK CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA flaunts the lavish house he built for his parents in the village after neighbours mocked them for being poor while growing up (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Music Corporate Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua took to social media and flaunted a multi-million house that he built for his parents in the village.

Mutua said that his parents’ comfort has always been his priority.

“We left home to change home. My parents' comfort was my priority and they live in dignity in their own compound where they are now resting,’’ he posted.

Mutua revealed in a past post on social media that he made a decision to build his parents a decent house when he was 10 years old.

He disclosed how a neighbour had gossiped about his parent’s poverty at the time, saying that his father’s progeny would amount to nothing.

Mutua said that their home “was like a symbol of shame and want” but the neighbours “curse” stuck in his mind and he made a point that he would reverse it one day.

“So when I was a young boy (I think about 10 years) I overheard a neighbour gossip about my parents - how we were poor and how my father's household would never amount to anything. That time things were thick and my dad's compound was like a symbol of shame and want,’’ he revealed.

“There was nothing to call a home really although by the standards of the village that may not have been a big deal.

"But that comment by our neighbour really got me offended. It stuck in my mind and all through life as I grew up I prayed that God would help me reverse that curse,” he added.

See photos of his parents’ house.

























