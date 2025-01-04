A Kenyan car enthusiast involved in an accident that saw his Mercedes Benz written off, months after he was warned against driving recklessly while using his phone (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - A Kenyan car enthusiast popular on X was involved in an accident in Kinungi on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway during a road trip.

The accident occurred after his Mercedes Benz collided head-on with another vehicle along the busy highway.

In June last year, the victim had been warned by an X user against driving recklessly while using the phone.

However, he ignored the warning, only to be involved in a crash a few months later.

His Mercedes Benz was written off after the impact.

See photos.



























