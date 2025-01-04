CCTV captures the moment a man was trailed by thugs after withdrawing Ksh 500,000 from a bank in Malindi and the money stolen - The teller is the prime suspect (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - A man was reportedly trailed by thugs and robbed of Ksh 500,000 after withdrawing the money from a bank in Malindi.

In the CCTV footage that captured the robbery incident, one of the suspected thugs is seen alighting from a Probox and heading straight to the parking lot where the victim had left his vehicle.

The suspect, who wore a cap to conceal his identity, used a master key to open the car and stole the money that was stashed in an envelope.

The victim had parked his car outside a business premises to run errands when the robbery occurred.

Reports indicate that the teller who attended to the victim is the prime suspect.

Watch the footage.

