CCTV captures the moment a man was trailed by thugs after withdrawing Ksh 500,000 from a bank in Malindi and the money stolen - The teller is the prime suspect (VIDEO).

Sunday, January 5, 2025 - A man was reportedly trailed by thugs and robbed of Ksh 500,000 after withdrawing the money from a bank in Malindi.
In the CCTV footage that captured the robbery incident,
one of the suspected thugs is seen alighting from a Probox and heading straight
to the parking lot where the victim had left his vehicle.
The suspect, who wore a cap to conceal his identity, used
a master key to open the car and stole the money that was stashed in an
envelope.
The victim had parked his car outside a business premises to run errands when the robbery occurred.
Reports indicate that the teller who attended to the
victim is the prime suspect.
