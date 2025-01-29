MATIANG’I, KALONZO, GACHAGUA, and OMTATAH stand no chance against RUTO – ATWOLI predicts the outcome of the 2027 election.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has reiterated his earlier stance regarding the 2027 General Election.

In a statement yesterday, Atwoli claimed that President William Ruto would win the election by a landslide.

According to Atwoli, the brewing political alliances in the country do not stand a chance against the current Head of State.

“Kenya we have set a precedent of Presidents completing their two terms in office. Ruto will not be different. So get prepared for him lasting ten years,” Atwoli noted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ruto himself who exuded confidence that he will win a second term despite the heavy criticism facing his government.

“Until now, I'm yet to see any serious competition. Competition is between me and my track record. I haven’t seen any other competition,” Ruto stated.

His powerful message came amid a wave of mobilization following the Gen Z-led protests of June 2024, which sought his ouster.

What started as opposition against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 ended up as a clarion call for Ruto’s ouster, with the theme ‘Ruto Must Go’ becoming constant in many gatherings, political or otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.