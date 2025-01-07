I will teach you a tough political lesson – KINDIKI dares GACHAGUA to a political duel in 2027 elections.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, to refrain from undermining his influence in the Mt. Kenya region.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua, who has been gaining popularity, has labeled Kindiki a coward and a man with no influence in the government.

But Addressing the faithful at the Full Gospel Church in Kamumu, Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki affirmed that he was not worried about Gachagua's growing political influence in the Mt Kenya region and dared him for a political duel during the 2027 presidential election.

"Ule anataka kushindana na sisi angojee hapo mbele, ataona kilichomtoa kanga manyoa. Nitawamalizia asubuhi na mapema. Lakini sahizi tuko kazi," Kindiki said.

The second in command further urged residents of Mt Kenya to resist attempts to divide the region into East and West factions

The Kenyan DAILY POST.