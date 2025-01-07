I will teach you a tough political lesson – KINDIKI dares GACHAGUA to a political duel in 2027 elections.

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, to refrain from undermining his influence in the Mt. Kenya region.
Since his impeachment, Gachagua, who has been gaining popularity, has labeled Kindiki a coward and a man with no influence in the government.
But Addressing the faithful at
the Full Gospel Church in Kamumu, Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County on
Sunday, Kindiki affirmed that he was not worried about Gachagua's growing
political influence in the Mt Kenya region and dared him for a political duel
during the 2027 presidential election.
"Ule anataka kushindana na
sisi angojee hapo mbele, ataona kilichomtoa kanga manyoa. Nitawamalizia asubuhi
na mapema. Lakini sahizi tuko kazi," Kindiki said.
The second in command further
urged residents of Mt Kenya to resist attempts to divide the region into East
and West factions
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
