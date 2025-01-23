MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband NJOGU WA NJOROGE proudly flaunts his new wife and their kids

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Renowned vernacular media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge has moved on and found a new woman after parting ways with gospel singer Mary Lincoln.
Njogu’s publicized marriage
with Mary Lincoln, a popular Kikuyu gospel singer, crumbled after her private
photos leaked.
It was also alleged that she
was cheating on him with prominent businessmen and politicians, leading to
their nasty break up.
Njogu, a well-known womanizer
with a string of baby mamas, is now dating Media Max journalist Wanjeri Wa
Kariuki.
He proudly flaunted her on
social media to announce their union.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
