MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband NJOGU WA NJOROGE proudly flaunts his new wife and their kids





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Renowned vernacular media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge has moved on and found a new woman after parting ways with gospel singer Mary Lincoln.

Njogu’s publicized marriage with Mary Lincoln, a popular Kikuyu gospel singer, crumbled after her private photos leaked.

It was also alleged that she was cheating on him with prominent businessmen and politicians, leading to their nasty break up.

Njogu, a well-known womanizer with a string of baby mamas, is now dating Media Max journalist Wanjeri Wa Kariuki.

He proudly flaunted her on social media to announce their union.

See photos.













