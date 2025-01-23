Police close Kimunyu shrine in Gatundu where a woman was found murdered and chase away people who had camped there for prayers (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Police officers have closed the Kimunyu Shrine in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, following the brutal murder of a woman.

The deceased woman identified as Beth Muthoni Watuku left home on Thursday morning and informed her family that she was going for prayers at the shrine.

However, she didn’t return home, leaving her family worried.

Her body was discovered at the shrine on Saturday evening.

Her head had been hit with a blunt object and some of her teeth removed.

There were empty bottles containing an unknown fluid beside her body.

It is suspected that the fluid was used to drug her and make her unconscious before she was murdered.

The shrine is always buzzing with activities as religious Kenyans flock there for prayers and fasting.

Police were forced to close the shrine after the woman was murdered.

They also chased away people who had camped at the shrine for prayers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.