No Fear: Video of GACHAGUA ‘roasting’ RUTO live on Tiktok and calling him a serial liar, incompetent and corrupt.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went live on Tiktok where he lashed out at his former boss, President William Ruto.

Gachagua, who was interacting with Kenyans living in the diaspora, lamented that Ruto has made him a subject of discussion during his tour of Western Kenya, instead of addressing the issues that affect the common mwananchi.

“Talk about roads, hospitals, water, and other development projects. You have seen the President and his brigade attacking me during his tour of Western Kenya instead of addressing issues affecting Kenyans,’’ Gachagua said.

He further cautioned the people of Western Kenya against believing in Ruto’s promises, calling him a serial liar.

“I want to caution the people of Western Kenya. Ruto lied to Mt Kenya people the same way he is lying to you,’’ he said.

Gachagua also responded to Ruto’s remarks in Kakamega where he called him corrupt, lazy, and incompetent.

Gachagua implied that Ruto has no moral authority to lecture anyone about corruption, since every Kenyan, including kids, know, that he is corrupt.

"Look at yourself in the mirror before calling others corrupt,'' the former Deputy President fearlessly said.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.