





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim has suggested he'd rather play a 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than a player who isn’t giving the maximum when asked why Marcus Rashford wasn’t playing.

The England forward has not been involved in a matchday squad for United for six weeks and he was left out once again for Sunday's 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League.

Amorim has criticized Rashford for not showing the attitude of someone "giving the maximum every day".

"It's always the same reason - the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It's every day, every detail," said Amorim when asked why Rashford was not available.

"If things don't change, I will not change. It's the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn't give the maximum every day.”

Sources close to Rashford had been adamant the 27-year-old has no issue with Amorim and was willing to play for the club again.

A potential loan to Barcelona depends on the exit of a couple of players but both Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati are reluctant to leave the Nou Camp.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given told BBC Match of the Day: "The fans aren't stupid. They see it's not good enough from the players and Ruben Amorim is just being honest.

"If you don't train hard and dedicate your life, you won't be in the team. You have to show your manager you deserve a place in the team."

Ex-Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger added: "He wants to set an example but, if he does that, they will never be friends again.

"Amorim is also under pressure, if he is very harsh with the players then his teams have to improve."