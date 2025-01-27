Chelsea Women make history with world-record $1m signing of American defender, NAOMI GIRMA







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a world-record fee.

The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women's Super League champions on Sunday' before the game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000, eclipsing the current record paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji - by £215,000.

At 1.1million US dollars, it makes Girma the first million-dollar transfer in the women's game after the Blues fended off competition from French side Lyon.

She told Chelsea's website: "I'm so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn't feel real.

"There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here - the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It's a top environment to learn and grow in."

Girma becomes Sonia Bompastor's first signing of the January transfer window and joins after defender Kadeisha Buchanan was ruled out.