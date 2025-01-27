Chelsea Women make history with world-record $1m signing of American defender, NAOMI GIRMA

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a world-record fee.
The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by
the Women's Super League champions on Sunday' before the game against
Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000,
eclipsing the current record paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal
Kundananji - by £215,000.
At 1.1million US dollars, it makes Girma the first
million-dollar transfer in the women's game after the Blues fended off
competition from French side Lyon.
She told Chelsea's website: "I'm so happy and really
excited to be here. It doesn't feel real.
"There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me
want to come here - the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It's
a top environment to learn and grow in."
Girma becomes Sonia Bompastor's first signing of the January
transfer window and joins after defender Kadeisha Buchanan was ruled out.
0 Comments