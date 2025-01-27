Police investigating threats and abuse aimed at referee MICHAEL OLIVER after his controversial red card of Arsenal's MYLES LEWIS-SKELLEY







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Police are investigating threats and abuse aimed at Premier League referee Michael Oliver, the PGMOL has announced.

During Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday, Oliver controversially showed a red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly for a reckless challenge on Matt Doherty.

After the game, the PGMOL’s match centre confirmed on X that the challenge had been deemed as ‘serious foul play’, which was checked by the VAR Darren England.

The decision sparked widespread backlash from Arsenal fans, with Mikel Arteta saying he was ‘fuming’ over the call and that Arsewouldwill be appealing it.

The PGMOL has now released a statement condemning threats that have since been sent to Oliver.

The statement read: ‘We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal fixture.

‘No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

‘The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.’