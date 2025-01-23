Man filmed being abducted by suspected state agents at Roasters along Thika Road (VIDEO).





Friday, January 24, 2025 - A middle-aged man was captured on camera being abducted by two men believed to be state agents at Roasters along Thika Road.

Reports indicate that the victim was being trailed before being accosted along the busy highway, where an altercation between him and the abductors ensued.

In the video, two plain-clothed men with handcuffs and walkie-talkies are seen confronting the young man and attempting to handcuff him, leading to an altercation.

The victim was riding on a boda boda when the state agents cornered him.

Motorists could be heard hooting as the victim was being abducted instead of rescuing him from the abductors.

The video comes at a time when cases of abduction are on the rise in the country, causing public uproar.

