Man filmed being abducted by suspected state agents at Roasters along Thika Road (VIDEO).

Friday, January 24, 2025 - A middle-aged man was captured on camera being abducted by two men believed to be state agents at Roasters along Thika Road.
Reports indicate that the victim was being trailed before
being accosted along the busy highway, where an altercation between him and the
abductors ensued.
In the video, two plain-clothed men with handcuffs and
walkie-talkies are seen confronting the young man and attempting to handcuff him,
leading to an altercation.
The victim was riding on a boda boda when the state agents
cornered him.
Motorists could be heard hooting as the victim was being
abducted instead of rescuing him from the abductors.
The video comes at a time when cases of abduction are on the
rise in the country, causing public uproar.
Watch the video.
Man filmed being abducted by suspected state agents at Roasters along Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/gpcDBIzHNo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments