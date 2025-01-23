RUTO’s government withdraws CJ MARTHA KOOME’s security detail.





Friday, January 24, 2025 - President William Ruto’s government has withdrawn Chief Justice Martha Koome’s security detail and scaled down the number of police officers manning courts in the country.

In what now opens a battleground between the Judiciary and the Executive, it has emerged that officers who were protecting Justice Koome were recalled and those who were in the newly created Judiciary Protection Unit reduced.

Koome, in a press conference on Thursday, said she wrote to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, describing the move as an intimidation tactic.

Koome's statement came hours after the High Court reaffirmed its directive that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin must appear in person to explain the whereabouts of Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, and Karani Muema, who were abducted in Mlolongo.

