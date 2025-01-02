Final warning! RUTO threatens to terminate all government contractors for sleeping on the job thanks to MORARA KEBASO's exposés





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - President William Ruto has threatened to terminate government contractors delaying the completion of key projects nationwide.

Speaking during the inspection of the Kisii Cancer Centre construction yesterday, an agitated Ruto specifically admonished the contractor working on the center, as well as others awarded government projects.

“You have been paid all the money required. There is no reason whatsoever why this project is not progressing,” Ruto warned.

''This is unacceptable. So, you will get a final warning, you know, my friend. If you don't pull up your socks, then we'll have to terminate this contract. Get another contractor so that we can get this cancer centre off the ground.

"It's just as simple as that. There is no brawl, there is no quarrel,'' he added.

The Head of State instructed the contractor to implement the project in line with the agreement or face contract termination.

This followed complaints from key leaders present at the inspection about the contractor's delay in starting the project.

Ruto’s warning comes months after activist Morara Kebaso exposed ghost projects across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST