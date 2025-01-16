LUO man blasts RUTO, labels him 'Petty President' over crackdown on online critics.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A young man from the Luo community has criticized President William Ruto for how he is handling his online critics.

The agitated young man urged the Head of State to focus on more pressing national issues.

The Kisumu resident described the president's response to online criticism as 'petty' and unbefitting of his office.

He suggested that Ruto's battle against youthful critics on social media should be left to junior politicians, such as Members of County Assembly (MCAs), rather than the Head of State.

The man pointed out the huge age gap between Ruto and his critics, adding that the Head of State should be the bigger man in the conflict.

"President Ruto, stop being petty. There are so many issues you should be addressing. Leave matters that are meant to be handled by MCAs in the villages; you are bigger than this.

"Now, a 20-year-old child and Ruto, who is 60, what is the difference if you are engaging in similar actions?

"In my opinion, you are a parent, a leader, and a president," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.