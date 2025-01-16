Our 2027 Presidential candidate is ‘RUTO MUST GO’ – UHURU’s Jubilee declares as it steps up efforts for member mobilization.

Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has started preparations ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The party intends to start an
intense grassroots campaign to regain its lost glory in the next
election.
Speaking when he met the party
members in Murang’a, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the party
will front candidates in all the elective posts in the coming general
elections.
However, he said they haven’t
decided on the party’s presidential candidate but they are open to work with
like-minded political outfits.
“For now our presidential
candidate is ‘Ruto must go’ and it’s not a question of whether people hate him
or not but who will replace him and how do we get the next president,” he
remarked.
Kioni said the party will embark
on driving the development agenda claiming that the current government has not
delivered even a single project for the past two years.
“There is no other party this
far that has a development track record in this country other than the jubilee
party and the work that was done in the ten years that the party was in power,”
he remarked.
The secretary general said the
recruitment for the members will soon kick off across the country pointing out
that getting more members will help in strengthening the party.
He rallied the grassroots
leaders to sell the party and its policies to the people saying this would help
in getting more numbers.
He promised a free and fair
nomination process for all the candidates.
