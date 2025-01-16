Our 2027 Presidential candidate is ‘RUTO MUST GO’ – UHURU’s Jubilee declares as it steps up efforts for member mobilization.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has started preparations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party intends to start an intense grassroots campaign to regain its lost glory in the next election.

Speaking when he met the party members in Murang’a, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the party will front candidates in all the elective posts in the coming general elections.

However, he said they haven’t decided on the party’s presidential candidate but they are open to work with like-minded political outfits.

“For now our presidential candidate is ‘Ruto must go’ and it’s not a question of whether people hate him or not but who will replace him and how do we get the next president,” he remarked.

Kioni said the party will embark on driving the development agenda claiming that the current government has not delivered even a single project for the past two years.

“There is no other party this far that has a development track record in this country other than the jubilee party and the work that was done in the ten years that the party was in power,” he remarked.

The secretary general said the recruitment for the members will soon kick off across the country pointing out that getting more members will help in strengthening the party.

He rallied the grassroots leaders to sell the party and its policies to the people saying this would help in getting more numbers.

He promised a free and fair nomination process for all the candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.