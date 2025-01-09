LSK makes good its threat as it sues SUDI, KINGI, ATWOLI, and ICHUNG’WAH over abductions

Thursday, January 9, 2025 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and six other petitioners have filed a petition asking the court to summon politicians who have publicly commented on the recent spate of abductions.
This is according to a statement
by human rights activist Hussein Khalid, who shared a copy of the revised
petition while attending a court session where Inspector General of Police
Douglas Kanja was summoned to appear.
The list includes prominent
politicians such as National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate
Speaker Amason Kingi, and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, who have been
named among the individuals they wish to cross-examine regarding the ongoing
abductions.
Others named in the list include
Kibwezi East MP Mwengi Mutuse, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet
Mohammed, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.
Mathira MP Erick Wamumbi and former MCA Sylas Tochim
completed the list.
The petition urged the court to
issue orders requiring the nine to appear before the court for purposes of
cross-examination by the applicant herein or any other party in these
proceedings that may be interested in doing so.
This new development follows
comments made predominantly during the burial of Moses Wetang’ula’s mother last
Friday.
