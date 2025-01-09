SABC Journalist SOPHIE MOKOENA to RAILA ODINGA: Why must Africa consider you when your country can’t provide answers on the abduction cases in Kenya?





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - An outspoken South African Journalist has questioned why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been silent over the ongoing abductions of young people in Kenya.

Since June last year, President William Ruto’s government has been responsible for the deaths of over 61 young people, and more than 200 have been abducted, according to data from the Kenya National Human Rights Commission.

Raila Odinga, who is a cog in Ruto’s administration, has remained mute on the murders and disappearances yet he wants to be Africa Union Chairperson in February.

Sophie Mokoena, International News Editor for SABC, Africa's largest broadcaster, questioned why Raila Odinga has remained silent on the killings and abductions in Kenya, yet seeks to lead Africa.

“My question to @RailaOdinga.You are campaigning for the position of the AU Commission Chair.

"Why must Africa consider you when your country can’t provide answers on the abduction cases in Kenya?

"You want to lead the continent when you are failing to lead in your own country. @mirriamp@StateHouseKenya,” Mokoena wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.