There is an abduction squad and RUTO is their commander-in-chief – KALONZO’s fear is now gone as he calls it as it is





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of forming a squad to abduct and arbitrarily arrest Kenyans.

Speaking from Milimani Law Court after filing an abduction case, Kalonzo, who appeared before the court in his capacity as a lawyer, condemned the government for allegedly orchestrating the disappearances of its citizens.

"It is clear that there is an abduction squad, and President William Ruto is their commander-in-chief.

"No amount of chest-thumping, distortion, or downright lying will improve the situation or persuade Kenyans to trust Kenya Kwanza," Kalonzo stated.

He warned the government not to take Kenyans lightly.

"Please do not insult Kenyans' intelligence," the Wiper Party boss said.

At the same time, Kalonzo took issue with the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, who were summoned to appear in court but failed to do so.

"Justice Bahati's orders on December 31, 2024, were extremely clear: IG Kanja and DG Haji were summoned to appear in court today, but they were both no-shows," Kalonzo lamented.

He vowed to remain steadfast in defending the rights of Kenyans, insisting that no one is above the law.

"As the people's loyal opposition, we firmly believe that no one is above the law. These enforced disappearances must end," the former vice president asserted.

