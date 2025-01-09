There is an abduction squad and RUTO is their commander-in-chief – KALONZO’s fear is now gone as he calls it as it is

Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of forming a squad to abduct and arbitrarily arrest Kenyans.
Speaking from Milimani Law Court
after filing an abduction case, Kalonzo, who appeared before the court in his
capacity as a lawyer, condemned the government for allegedly orchestrating the
disappearances of its citizens.
"It is clear that there is an abduction squad, and President William Ruto is their commander-in-chief.
"No amount of chest-thumping, distortion, or downright lying
will improve the situation or persuade Kenyans to trust Kenya Kwanza," Kalonzo
stated.
He warned the government not to
take Kenyans lightly.
"Please do not insult
Kenyans' intelligence," the Wiper Party boss said.
At the same time, Kalonzo took
issue with the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and National
Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, who were summoned to
appear in court but failed to do so.
"Justice Bahati's orders on
December 31, 2024, were extremely clear: IG Kanja and DG Haji were summoned to
appear in court today, but they were both no-shows," Kalonzo lamented.
He vowed to remain steadfast in
defending the rights of Kenyans, insisting that no one is above the law.
"As the people's loyal
opposition, we firmly believe that no one is above the law. These enforced
disappearances must end," the former vice president asserted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
