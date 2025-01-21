Man laments after his girlfriend dumped him for her baby daddy - The simp took care of the lady until she gave birth after her baby daddy abandoned her.







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A man has taken to social media to lament after his lover dumped him for her baby daddy, despite taking care of her.

The lady was abandoned by her baby daddy when she was pregnant after she refused to get rid of the baby.

He took care of her during her pregnancy journey and even paid hefty bills in a private hospital during delivery.

The baby daddy now wants to be part of the baby’s life.

Last month, his girlfriend informed him that she still loves her baby daddy and dumped him.

He was preparing to pay dowry for her and officially settle down as husband and wife.

He has vowed he will never trust a woman again after being heartbroken.

Check out his trending post.

