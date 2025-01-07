This KIEBT BULL guy might have faked his own abduction to trigger a revolution as his story does not add UP - MP NELSON KOECH now digs deeper.





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 – The alleged abduction and the subsequent release of cartoonist Kibet Bull has taken a new twist.

This is after it emerged he may have faked his own abduction just to trigger a revolution against President William Ruto’s government.

This is according to the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, Nelson Koech, who questioned the latest spate of abductions after four alleged abductees were released.

“Someone is playing a game. It looks to me like someone is staging an act to trigger serious events,” Koech said.

Speaking during an interview, Koech questioned the abduction claims, insisting that the details do not add up. “There is something terribly wrong,” he asserted.

“How do you party after you have been abducted? Where do you get the energy? How do you look so clean-shaven, still have money, and still go and afford a beer?” Koech asked while averring to the release of cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull.

On Monday, four Kenyans who had allegedly been abducted and held at undisclosed locations for half a month were released.

The four are cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, his brother Ronny Kiplangat, Billy Mwangi, a college student, Bernard Kavuli, a content creator, and Peter Muteti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.