Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR blasts RUTO's sycophants for using Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA to intimidate KIKUYUs.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government for using the Mungiki gang to cause mayhem in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, according to impeccable sources, has given Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga a state clearance to roam in the Mt Kenya region and deal with rebels led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Saturday, Maina proved to be equal to the task when he mobilized goons to disrupt Dorcas Gachagua’s prayer rally at Kamukunji Stadium in Nyeri County.

Maina and his group stormed the venue of the prayers and forced pastor Dorcas to flee.

Reacting to the incident, Donald Kipkorir said it is uncouth for the government to use Mungiki to cause chaos and bloodshed in the Mt Kenya region.

“Mungiki led by Maina Njenga was proscribed as a Terrorist Organization .. Mungiki killed many Kikuyus & Luos over time .. To use Maina Njenga & his terrorists to intimidate Mount Kenya is diabolical.

"Political differences can never justify unleashing terrorists on Kenyans,” Kipkorir wrote on X.

“Those employing EXTRA-JUDICIAL abductions, torture & disappearances & now using Maina Njenga, a terrorist, & Mungiki, a terrorist organization against government critics are undermining the Presidency of William Ruto.

"Illiterate & excited sycophants think DESTRUCTION of Constitutional Order in fight against critics is PROTECTION of the Presidency. If these sycophants had gone to school, they would have known that LEGITIMACY is built on Rule of Law.

"But then, sycophants think like warthogs!,” Kipkorir added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.