Laikipia Governor JOSHUA IRUNGU’s bodyguard shocks his colleagues as he takes his own life inside his rented house - He showed no signs of disturbance (PHOTO).





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A bodyguard attached to Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu is reported to have taken his own life inside a rental house in Nanyuki town.

The deceased officer, who has worked with the governor since assuming office in September 2022, shot himself through the mouth, with the bullet exiting through the back of the head.

Laikipia East police boss John Tarus confirmed the tragic incident.

“It is true the governor’s bodyguard has died after shooting himself through the mouth. He did not leave a suicide note and the body has been taken to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary,” the police boss said.

On the fateful day the officer took his life, he took a boda boda from Nanyuki town to his home, three kilometres away.

He had instructed the rider to wait for him so that they could go back to the town together.

The rider heard a gunshot, prompting him to report the incident at a local police station.

The deceased bodyguard’s last official assignment was last Monday and according to his colleagues, he looked jovial and displayed no signs of disturbance.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.