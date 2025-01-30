It is now evident that RUTO cannot solve Kenyans' problems alone; he needs BABA – JUNET MOHAMED hints UDA-ODM coalition





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has cast doubt on President William Ruto’s ability to single-handedly address challenges facing Kenyans.

Speaking during the midterm retreat of the 13th Parliament, Junet urged Ruto to incorporate other political players like Raila Odinga to address Kenya’s pressing challenges.

The Suna East lawmaker advocated for a broader, more inclusive bi-partisan approach.

Junet stressed the importance of a bipartisan framework, which he argued would facilitate effective governance.

He noted that Kenya’s complex problems require cooperation beyond party lines.

“The challenges facing our nation are too great to be solved by a single party. We must appreciate that our work in the fourth session comes against the backdrop of the broad-based government,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing speculation that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties could be exploring a coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

