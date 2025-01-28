SALASYA earns a big promotion after standing up to RUTO and exposing his lies – Look!





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya’s move to stand up to President William Ruto and expose his lies has finally paid off.

This is after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa announced plans to elevate Salasya to a senior party position due to his boldness.

Speaking in Karen during the launch of the new DAP-K party headquarters, Wamalwa said that Salasya’s elevation would be in recognition of his loyalty to the party and his relentless efforts in fighting for the rights of the Gen Zs.

Wamalwa further hailed the youthful lawmaker for speaking truth to power, pointing out his face-off with Ruto during his recent development tour of the Western region, when Salasya told him that he was being lied to by his advisors.

According to Wamalwa, the DAP-K National Executive Committee (NEC) had already fronted Salasya’s name, which will be soon gazetted to take up the said senior position.

He hinted that Salasya will take up a senior position from a Kakamega county official who is currently facing a disciplinary committee for siding with Ruto’s administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.