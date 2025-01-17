KIONI finally responds to GACHAGUA after his frantic calls to form an alliance with UHURU to topple RUTO from power

Friday, January 17, 2025 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has responded to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his calls for an alliance with former President Uhuru Kenyatta months ago.
Speaking during a media briefing
when he was questioned whether the Jubilee Party was considering an alliance
with Gachagua, Kioni revealed that the former ruling party's focus had been
intact since 2017 and that Gachagua's change of stance would not
deter the party's plan.
"We are happy that he is
the one shooting best at his former boss but about where we want to go, we
already knew where we were going even before 2017 and 2022.”
“He has to be careful not to
come and misdirect people and create false hopes. Getting Ruto out of power
takes a lot more than making statements in the churches," Kioni stated.
However, Kioni hailed Gachagua
for his change in stance and for being on the frontline in criticising and
checking the Kenya Kwanza Government which he was part of and Jubilee was
against.
"Our fight with Gachagua
was against the difficulties Kenyans were going through. We were telling
Rigathi Gachagua that he was bringing us a terrible product to the mountain. He
never heard us, he insulted us," Kioni said.
"But now, we are happy that
he is the one shooting best at his former boss," Kioni continued.
In May 2024, Gachagua, who was
still the DP, expressed willingness to work with Uhuru for the sake of Mt Kenya
unity.
The former DP reiterated that
the election period was over and that they should work together to benefit
Kenyans.
Since his impeachment,
Gachagua has been on the frontline putting the Kenya Kwanza Government
under the microscope and demanding accountability, responsibility, and delivery
by the leaders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
