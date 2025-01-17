KIONI finally responds to GACHAGUA after his frantic calls to form an alliance with UHURU to topple RUTO from power





Friday, January 17, 2025 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has responded to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his calls for an alliance with former President Uhuru Kenyatta months ago.

Speaking during a media briefing when he was questioned whether the Jubilee Party was considering an alliance with Gachagua, Kioni revealed that the former ruling party's focus had been intact since 2017 and that Gachagua's change of stance would not deter the party's plan.

"We are happy that he is the one shooting best at his former boss but about where we want to go, we already knew where we were going even before 2017 and 2022.”

“He has to be careful not to come and misdirect people and create false hopes. Getting Ruto out of power takes a lot more than making statements in the churches," Kioni stated.

However, Kioni hailed Gachagua for his change in stance and for being on the frontline in criticising and checking the Kenya Kwanza Government which he was part of and Jubilee was against.

"Our fight with Gachagua was against the difficulties Kenyans were going through. We were telling Rigathi Gachagua that he was bringing us a terrible product to the mountain. He never heard us, he insulted us," Kioni said.

"But now, we are happy that he is the one shooting best at his former boss," Kioni continued.

In May 2024, Gachagua, who was still the DP, expressed willingness to work with Uhuru for the sake of Mt Kenya unity.

The former DP reiterated that the election period was over and that they should work together to benefit Kenyans.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been on the frontline putting the Kenya Kwanza Government under the microscope and demanding accountability, responsibility, and delivery by the leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.