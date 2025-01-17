Kiburi inaendelea as arrogant UDA MP REUBEN KIBOREK insists RUTO must be re-elected in 2027 whether Kenyans like it or not





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek has continued his arrogance as he jealously defended his sustained stances on President William Ruto’s re-election.

Speaking during an interview, Kiborek, who was put to task over his sentiments on the re-election of presidents in the country, stood firm saying his opinion has not changed.

He explained that Kenyans had not given the Kenya Kwanza administration enough time for them to fulfill their promises and mandated roles.

The vocal MP, who predicted a landslide re-election for Ruto, added that with enough time, the ruling regime would achieve great things for the country, bringing joy to everyone.

“Kenyans have not given this government time. If given time in the next one or two years people will be singing hallelujah for this government and in 2027 Ruto will be re-elected,” he said.

Initially, MP Kiborek confidently expressed that Ruto must be re-elected in 2027. He argued that it has always been the norm for Kenyan presidents to serve more than one term regardless of opinions on their re-election.

“Hakuna leadership imewai chaguliwa three years after leadership ikakosa kufikisha one term, waliita ya Moi one term ikageuka 24, wakaita ya Kibaki one term ikageuka ten years, ya Uhuru waliita one term ikakua 10 years, Kenyatta one term ikakua 15 years, itakuja ya Ruto nadir manna itakua one term?” he posed.

The MP’s remarks come amid varying opinions from the political divide over Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

