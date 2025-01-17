KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH says Parliament will not ‘waste time’ on impeaching CS MUTURI - Not worth MPs' time.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that Parliament would not waste time impeaching Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.
Muturi has been in the crosshairs
with President William Ruto’s allies led by Ichung’wah after he linked the Head
of State to the ongoing abductions and killings of young Kenyans in the
country.
While addressing the August House
during the tabling of the CS nominees vetting report on Thursday, Ichung'wah
maintained that while it is the MPs' role to oversee the CSs, no time will be
wasted on their impeachment.
“Mr. Speaker cabinet secretaries
are not people to waste our time on. The honourable thing a CS who feels they
have failed at their job, or they are too big for the job, can do is to resign.
They should not waste our time, or waste the president's time," Ichung'wah
said.
Ichung’wah spoke even as some MPs
continued to threaten Muturi with impeachment, accusing him of disrespecting the President.
