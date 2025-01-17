KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH says Parliament will not ‘waste time’ on impeaching CS MUTURI - Not worth MPs' time.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that Parliament would not waste time impeaching Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

Muturi has been in the crosshairs with President William Ruto’s allies led by Ichung’wah after he linked the Head of State to the ongoing abductions and killings of young Kenyans in the country.

While addressing the August House during the tabling of the CS nominees vetting report on Thursday, Ichung'wah maintained that while it is the MPs' role to oversee the CSs, no time will be wasted on their impeachment.

“Mr. Speaker cabinet secretaries are not people to waste our time on. The honourable thing a CS who feels they have failed at their job, or they are too big for the job, can do is to resign. They should not waste our time, or waste the president's time," Ichung'wah said.

Ichung’wah spoke even as some MPs continued to threaten Muturi with impeachment, accusing him of disrespecting the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.