KINDIKI now means business as he hits the ground running after emerging from ‘hiding’ – Look!





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki embarked on an inspection tour yesterday of the Kenya Leather Industrial Park (KLIP) in Kenanie, Machakos County.

This came barely two days after he returned from the much-deserved vacation which had sparked speculations about his whereabouts.

Taking to his official X account after conducting the inspection, Kindiki reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Kenya’s economy through value addition and industrial growth.

DP Kindiki emphasized the strategic importance of the leather industry in creating jobs and boosting the country’s economic output.

The second in command stated that the establishment of KLIP is part of the government’s interventions for value addition and manufacturing, to push the annual contribution of the leather industry from the current Ksh15 billion to Ksh175 billion and industry jobs from 17,000 currently to 100,000.

Kindiki further highlighted key infrastructural developments at KLIP.

The DP pointed out the completion of a common effluent treatment plant, which will clean wastewater from factories along Mombasa Road, Athi River, and those at KLIP itself.

Additionally, four warehouses—two for leather production and two for finished leather products—are complete.

However, work is ongoing to finalize water and electricity reticulation systems. Deployment of permanent policing services is also being expedited to ensure security and operational readiness by March 31, 2025, the deadline set by President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.