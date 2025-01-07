KINDIKI now means business as he hits the ground running after emerging from ‘hiding’ – Look!

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki embarked on an inspection tour yesterday of the Kenya Leather Industrial Park (KLIP) in Kenanie, Machakos County.
This came barely two days after
he returned from the much-deserved vacation which had sparked speculations
about his whereabouts.
Taking to his official X account
after conducting the inspection, Kindiki reiterated the government’s commitment
to transforming Kenya’s economy through value addition and industrial growth.
DP Kindiki emphasized the
strategic importance of the leather industry in creating jobs and boosting the
country’s economic output.
The second in command stated
that the establishment of KLIP is part of the government’s interventions for
value addition and manufacturing, to push the annual contribution of the
leather industry from the current Ksh15 billion to Ksh175 billion and industry
jobs from 17,000 currently to 100,000.
Kindiki further highlighted key
infrastructural developments at KLIP.
The DP pointed out the
completion of a common effluent treatment plant, which will clean wastewater
from factories along Mombasa Road, Athi River, and those at KLIP itself.
Additionally, four
warehouses—two for leather production and two for finished leather products—are
complete.
However, work is ongoing to
finalize water and electricity reticulation systems. Deployment of permanent
policing services is also being expedited to ensure security and operational
readiness by March 31, 2025, the deadline set by President William Ruto.
