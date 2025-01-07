GACHAGUA goes nuclear as he ‘secretly’ invites ICC to come for RUTO and his allies – Look! Mungiki in the mix





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to come for President William Ruto and his allies.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s government has contracted the outlawed Mungiki sect to instill fear in Mt. Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

As a result, Gachagua has directed Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia to file a petition calling for the ICC to investigate the government over the use of the outlawed Mungiki faction.

In a statement, Gachagua alleged that the government, through Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, is covertly sponsoring the outlawed group with the intent to cause havoc among the people of Mt Kenya.

While Gachagua did not mention names, he referred to the December 31 political rally, led by the controversial pastor and political leader Maina Njenga.

During the meeting, Njenga, who has in the past been linked with Mungiki, revealed that he will be taking Gachagua head-on.

This announcement has triggered Gachagua, who, in response, unleashed a scathing critique of the government while pointing to the past incidents involving the outlaw group.

''The ICC should not wait until crimes against humanity have been committed. This gang is known to have committed crimes against humanity,'' Gachagua asserted.

''Why can't the police instead of giving protection to that criminal gang as directed by the Deputy President deal with the alcohol issue?'' he added.

Consequently, the former DP has directed his ally, Kaguchia, to document all the crimes committed by the Mungiki sect in the earlier years and forward the same to the court

