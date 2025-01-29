KINDIKI is now not sure if RUTO will win the 2027 elections – See what he said that has dampened the spirit of Kenya Kwanza supporters





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has addressed the 2027 question amid calls for President William Ruto to serve only one term.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with grassroots leaders in Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Kindiki expressed uncertainty about President Ruto's chances of winning the 2027 elections.

This comes even as he is unbothered by growing speculation that Ruto's tenure will be limited to a single five-year term.

''President William Ruto's objective is not to serve for two terms, it is to use the time that God gave him in office to bring transformative programmes in one, two, three areas and then leave,'' Kindiki asserted.

''Even if we do not win the elections (because of our transformative agendas) it does not matter. He would have served as President anyway, is it not a blessing even to serve for five years, one year, or even one day?

"How many Kenyans are there?'' Kindiki questioned.

Kindiki further challenged political leaders across the Mount Kenya region not to be swayed into fears of being haunted by a single-term tag, insisting that Ruto was already lucky to be elected President.”

“Every Kenya is qualified to be in the seats we occupy. If you are serving as a leader, do not consider yourself to be like a superhuman.

"Do not threaten us with the one-term Presidency talks,'' Kindiki maintained.

