GACHAGUA is just an angry and bitter man, don’t waste your time responding to him – SOSSION advises RUTO.





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Former nominated MP Wilson Sossion has downplayed the verbal attacks directed at President William Ruto from impeached Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Sossion noted that Gachagua's attacks were meant to tarnish the image of Ruto and his government.

The former ODM-allied figure further termed Gachagua as a bitter politician after his fallout with Ruto and subsequent impeachment from the government in 2024.

Sossion has thus called on the president not to be sidetracked by the voices of distraction and instead focus on his development plans.

“The scathing attacks from Rigathi are expected. He is bitter, and it’s natural. Let him vent.”

“The fact is the president is in office courtesy of the people of Kenya and the commitment he made to them.”

“He should not bend to every whim of the people. The president should focus on his agenda.”

“The indicators that the government is working and no amount of attacks can refute that,” Sossion said.

The remarks come after Gachagua maintained his attacks on Ruto. The former DP accused the president of lies and unfulfilled promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.