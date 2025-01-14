Kenyan Police officers were not involved in my abduction – Tanzania Journalist and activist MARIA SARUNGI says





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Tanzania journalist and activist, Maria Sarungi, has absolved Kenyan Police officers from her abduction on Sunday.

Sarungi was abducted on Sunday at Chaka Place, Kilimani but later released after Kenyans and human rights defenders protested her abduction.

Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.

“At some random stops, they ordered me to hide, and I could hear someone talking to them from outside the car,” Sarungi revealed.

She said her abductors did not have any security escort but were instead independent.

“After attempting to access my phone for the third time without success, they threatened to take me to the police. Thinking it was the police all along, I questioned who they were then,” Sarungi recalled.

Sarungi further revealed that while in transit, her abductors kept making random stops and went outside the car to consult among themselves.

She said that at one point, she was left in the car with one of the three men who abducted her to prevent her from escaping while the other two went outside to converse.

“While inside the car, they were not talking, but from what I could see, they were signaling each other in a way I could not understand,” Sarungi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.