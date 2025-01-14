Kenyan Police officers were not involved in my abduction – Tanzania Journalist and activist MARIA SARUNGI says

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Tanzania journalist and activist, Maria Sarungi, has absolved Kenyan Police officers from her abduction on Sunday.
Sarungi was abducted on Sunday
at Chaka Place, Kilimani but later released after Kenyans and human rights
defenders protested her abduction.
Narrating the ordeal to the
press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately
avoided police checkpoints.
“At some random stops, they
ordered me to hide, and I could hear someone talking to them from outside the
car,” Sarungi revealed.
She said her abductors did not
have any security escort but were instead independent.
“After attempting to access my
phone for the third time without success, they threatened to take me to the
police. Thinking it was the police all along, I questioned who they were then,”
Sarungi recalled.
Sarungi further revealed that
while in transit, her abductors kept making random stops and went outside the
car to consult among themselves.
She said that at one point, she
was left in the car with one of the three men who abducted her to prevent her
from escaping while the other two went outside to converse.
“While inside the car, they were
not talking, but from what I could see, they were signaling each other in a way
I could not understand,” Sarungi said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
