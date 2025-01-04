Kenyan lady calls out her baby daddy who lives in the U.S. for sending a meager monthly upkeep of Ksh 1,000 to take care of their 4 kids (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Divina Nyangarisa, popularly known as Divinar Swahili Teacher, has taken to social media to call out her baby daddy for absconding parental duties.

Divinar’s baby daddy lives in the U.S. and despite having a stable job, he doesn’t take care of their 4 kids.

The distressed lady and her baby daddy were blessed with quadruplets before he relocated to America.

She has been desperately begging him to take care of their 4 daughters and even sought legal help.

She was forced to withdraw the child support case after spending a lot of money on lawyers without success, forcing her to close her business resorting to begging.

After years of neglecting his parental responsibilities, her baby daddy recently sent her Ksh 1,000 as monthly upkeep.

He also told her to take the kids to a public school if she could not afford a private school.

After sharing her plight on social media, she now has a reason to smile after a US-based woman deposited Ksh 150,000 into her account.

See her posts below.













Below are photos of her quadruplets.





















