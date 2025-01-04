A flashy slay queen who went to Lagos to visit a Nigerian man dies under mysterious circumstances - She was reportedly sacrificed (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - A family is mourning after their daughter flew to Lagos, Nigeria over the festive season to visit a man she met on social media, only to die under mysterious circumstances.

The young lady identified as Primrose lived a luxurious lifestyle which she displayed on social media, with reports indicating that men used to pay her for ‘fun’.

Her Instagram account is littered with photos of her indulging in expensive liquor in high-end clubs and flying to exotic locations.









Although her family claims that she died of malaria on 22nd December, it is alleged that she was sacrificed by the man who invited her to Nigeria.

The Nigerian man was reportedly a ‘yahoo boy’ (internet fraudster) and might have sacrificed her for quick riches.

The deceased family is fundraising to repatriate her body to South Africa.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.