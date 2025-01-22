Aligongewa: Details emerge on why WAMBUA killed his 19-year-old wife in Huruma Estate, Nairobi and dismembered her body (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A 29-year-old man suspected of killing his wife and dismembering her body has been arraigned in court.

Police requested the court to detain the suspect John Kiama Wambua for 21 days to allow the completion of investigations into murder allegations.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspect was arrested on January 20 at around 5 am carrying a suspicious bag on his back in Huruma estate, Nairobi.

Upon being stopped and searched by officers, the bag was found to contain human body parts concealed in a cement bag.

Wambua led police to his rented house where additional body parts were found under the bed.

Court documents further allege that the suspect admitted to killing his wife following an argument after finding her with another man.

He reportedly confessed to dismembering the body in an attempt to dispose of it.

The suspect appeared unperturbed as police collected his wife’s remains.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.